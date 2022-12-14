Secretary Sports Punjab distributes certificates among 150 trainees

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs and sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta distributed certificates among 150 trainees after the completion of their E-Rozgar courses at an impressive ceremony held here at Institute of education and Research (IER), Punjab University on Wednesday.

Director IER Dr Rafaqat, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, IER focal person Dr Shahid, PITB representative and a large number of male and female students were also present.

Ehsan Bhutta congratulated all the successful students and thanked Director IER and PITB team for their key role in the successful completion of E-Rozgar courses.

Addressing the certificate distribution ceremony, Secretary Sports Punjab said that Youth Affairs Department Punjab, in collaboration with Punjab Information Technology board (PITB) has started E-Rozgar Centres in 27 universities and 18 colleges of Higher Education Department.

"Around 30,000 students have been imparted training in three domains during the last five years," he added.

He further said that different universities of the province have so far trained hundreds of students in seven domains-web development, graphic designing, marketing, social media, content writing etc. "Government of Punjab is providing skill enhancing training to young students at E-Rozgar Centres so that they can earn millions of rupees while working at home," he elaborated.

The director IER Department thanked Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta and government of Punjab for their help and support for holding such a useful programme in PU.

Secretary Sports also visited various stalls established by university students. He appreciated their remarkable work of designing new cards and brochures etc.