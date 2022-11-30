Secretary Sports Punjab distributes grant money cheques among 12 provincial sports associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta distributed cheques of Rs 7.2 million grant money among 12 more provincial sports associations at an impressive ceremony held here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

In all, cheques of Rs 3 crore 8 lakh have been distributed among provincial sports associations.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and representatives of different provincial sports associations were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Ehsan Bhutta said the Punjab government has taken a revolutionary measure for the growth of sports culture in the Punjab province by distributing grant money cheques among provincial sports associations. "Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has played a key role in the release of this huge grant money," he added.

He said that this grand amount must be spent on sports activities and its utility should be reflected in the shape of encouraging and positive results of sports events. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports board Punjab have organized several top class sports events in recent months and we will continue this healthy practice in future as well," he added.

While briefing the participants, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Punjab government has allocated a huge amount for the promotion of sports culture in all parts of the province. "Now with this amount, provincial sports associations should hold maximum sports events at all stadiums, grounds and gymnasium halls of the province".

He said that the talented male and female players of the province will improve their performance to a great extent after the release of this huge grant money.

As per detail, a grant of Rs 20 lakh was given to Punjab Olympic Association and Rs 10 lakh to Punjab Football Association. Rs 7 lakh each were awarded to Punjab Boxing Association and Punjab Volleyball Association, Rs 5 lakh to Punjab Kick Boxing Association. Five provincial sports associations such as Punjab Canoeing Association, Punjab Junior Sports Association, Punjab Bodybuilding Association, Punjab Rowing Association and Punjab Tug of War Association were given Rs 3 lakh each while Rs 2 lakh each were granted to Punjab Muay Thai Association and Punjab Ski Association.