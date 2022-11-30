UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Distributes Grant Money Cheques Among 12 Provincial Sports Associations

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 30, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab distributes grant money cheques among 12 provincial sports associations

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta distributed cheques of Rs 7.2 million grant money among 12 more provincial sports associations at an impressive ceremony held here at Punjab Stadium on Wednesday.

In all, cheques of Rs 3 crore 8 lakh have been distributed among provincial sports associations.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Assistant Director Zahoor Ahmed and representatives of different provincial sports associations were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Ehsan Bhutta said the Punjab government has taken a revolutionary measure for the growth of sports culture in the Punjab province by distributing grant money cheques among provincial sports associations. "Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Malik Taimoor Masood has played a key role in the release of this huge grant money," he added.

He said that this grand amount must be spent on sports activities and its utility should be reflected in the shape of encouraging and positive results of sports events. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab and Sports board Punjab have organized several top class sports events in recent months and we will continue this healthy practice in future as well," he added.

While briefing the participants, Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi said that Punjab government has allocated a huge amount for the promotion of sports culture in all parts of the province. "Now with this amount, provincial sports associations should hold maximum sports events at all stadiums, grounds and gymnasium halls of the province".

He said that the talented male and female players of the province will improve their performance to a great extent after the release of this huge grant money.

As per detail, a grant of Rs 20 lakh was given to Punjab Olympic Association and Rs 10 lakh to Punjab Football Association. Rs 7 lakh each were awarded to Punjab Boxing Association and Punjab Volleyball Association, Rs 5 lakh to Punjab Kick Boxing Association. Five provincial sports associations such as Punjab Canoeing Association, Punjab Junior Sports Association, Punjab Bodybuilding Association, Punjab Rowing Association and Punjab Tug of War Association were given Rs 3 lakh each while Rs 2 lakh each were granted to Punjab Muay Thai Association and Punjab Ski Association.

Related Topics

Football Sports Government Of Punjab Punjab Male Money Olympics All Top Million Boxing

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg dru ..

Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

10 minutes ago
 PM extends condolences on sad demise of former Pre ..

PM extends condolences on sad demise of former President of China Jiang Zemin

13 minutes ago
 COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at presiden ..

COAS, CJCSC call on President Dr. Alvi at president house

31 minutes ago
 Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer ..

Dr. Shehzadi Zammurd Awan: A distinguished writer of women’s rights in Pakista ..

2 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2022-23: A statistical review

3 hours ago
 ‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorr ..

‘We’re all set for Test series starting tomorrow,’ says Babar Azam

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.