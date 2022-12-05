UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta Attends 2nd Student Societies Summit At GCU

Muhammad Rameez Published December 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta attended Second Student Societies Summit at Govt College University (GCU), here on Monday.

Minister Higher education Department (HED) Raja Yasir Humayun was the chief guest who praised GCU for arranging a fruitful summit and elaborated the efforts of Punjab government for young students and entrepreneurs.

Addressing the panel discussion on theme of 'Youth of Pakistan and their role in Peace', Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab elaborated in detail about youth bulge of Pakistan that "we have 64% of population of age limit of 15 to 30 years which is very good indicator for development of country.

"He further stated about Government policies especially E-Rozgar schemes where educated youth has been trained in freelancing with help of PITB and Higher Education Department in three domains such as technical, non-technical and creative writing in 46 colleges and universities of the province.

Ehsan Bhutta also highlighted the importance of sports amongst youth.

