Secretary Sports Punjab inaugurates SBP High Performance Tennis Training Camp

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman inaugurated Sports board Punjab (SBP) High Performance Tennis Training Camp 2023 here at state-of-the-art Tennis Courts at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.

ICC International Panel Umpire Aleem Dar, Secretary Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA) Rashid Malik, Col (retd) Asif Dar, Ashfaq Chohan, Waqar Nisar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Shahid Zaman during his visit met with coaches and all male and female participants of camp. He witnessed the training activities at the camp where he was also introduced with all camp probables.

Secretary Sports Punjab enquired about the facilities being provided to male and female camp trainees.

Over 30 boys and girls of different age groups are participating in the month-long camp being organized under the supervision of qualified coaches till August 31. Physical instructor Azhar Hussain is giving special focus on physical training of young players to improve their physical fitness.

Speaking on this occasion Shahid Zaman said that SBP High Performance Free Tennis Training Camp is being organised to provide an opportunity to young tennis players to improve their game skills.

He urged the camp probables to utilise all of their energies for learning of games techniques under the supervision of expert coaches. "Sports Board Punjab is providing all possible facilities to participating young players during the High Performance Free Tennis Camp," he added.