Secretary Sports Punjab Inspects Different Parts Of National Hockey Stadium

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 19, 2023 | 08:52 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman inspected different parts of National Hockey here on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Director Admin Ijaz Munir, Project Director PMU Qaiser Raza and other officials.

Shahid Zaman inspected all enclosures, VVIP boxes and inspected up-gradation work thoroughly.

Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan gave a detailed briefing to him about the renovation work and installation of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium.

Secretary Sports Punjab on this occasion, directed the contractor to complete the laying work of new synthetic turf in the National Hockey Stadium as early as possible. He directed all the departments concerned to speed up the work and complete the ongoing projects without wasting further time.

