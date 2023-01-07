Secretary Sports Punjab inspects high performance centre

SIALKOT, Jan 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Secretary sports Punjab Musarrat Jabeen visited the high performance centre here on Saturday.

She said that 90 percent work on the High Performance Centre had been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot Sufian Dilawar, District Sports Officer (DSO) Iftikhar Gondal were also present on the occasion, while PMU officers gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary Sports Punjab.

Secretary Sports Punjab Musarrat Jabeen said that all resources were being utilized to complete the High Performance Centre by January, 31, for which Rs 1 billion were being spent.

She said that machinery had been procured for bowling and batting hall, swimming pool, gym in the project, while admin block and hostel were in final stage of completion.

The Secretary Sports Punjab said that a project of Rs 2 billion had been approved for the rehabilitation of Jinnah Stadium.

She said that it was expected that the process of tenders would also be completed by mid February.

After which the stadium ground, new pavilions and dressing room would be constructed, she added.