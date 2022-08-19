UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Inspects Nishtar Park Sports Complex Sports Venues

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 19, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ali Jan Khan visited different sports venues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC), here on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ali Jan Khan visited different sports venues at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC), here on Friday.

He inspected the State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex, Tennis Stadium, E-Library, National Hockey Stadium and NPSC Gymnasium Hall.

Secretary Sports Punjab Ali was accompanied by Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin Syed Omair Hasan and Deputy Director Tariq Wattoo.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi briefed Ali Jan Khan about various features of the top class sports facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Secretary Sports Punjab on this occasion appreciated the valuable sports facilities at Nishtar Park Sports Complex saying that the talented youth of the Punjab should avail Sports board Punjab's top class sports facilities fully. "Punjab government is making all out efforts to provide modern facilities to talented youth of the province and now Punjab's talented youngsters can sharpen their sports skills at these sports venues".

He said Punjab government is committed to the cause of sports and in this regard no stone will be left unturned.

