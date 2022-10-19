UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Inspects Progress Of High Performance Center For Cricket

Muhammad Rameez Published October 19, 2022 | 07:47 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab inspects progress of High Performance Center for Cricket

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited Faisalabad on Wednesday to inspect the progress of the High Performance Center for Cricket being built by the Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.

He was accompanied by Project Director PMU Sports board Punjab Nadeem Anwar, Divisional Sports Officer Faisalabad Rana Hamad, ADC, representative of DC Faisalabad, Additional Commissioner Faisalabad and other top officials during his inspection visit.

Ehsan Bhutta visited various parts of the High Performance Center during his inspection visit. He directed the officers concerned to complete all civil work of High Performance Center by 30th November and finish all the construction work by December so that state of art cricket facility be made functional for young cricketers of Faisalabad without wasting further time.

Secretary Sports Punjab also visited Faisalabad Hockey Stadium. He ordered the officers concerned to complete the work of the new astro-turf within one month so that hockey players of Faisalabad can benefit from it.

He was informed that the main stadium is being renovated by the Federal govt and Pakistan Sports Board.

He directed the officers concerned to replace the astro-turf as early as possible.

He also visited E-Library Faisalabad to review its services like laptops, reading room, cleanliness, washrooms etc. He also talked with students in the reading room. He directed the relevant officials to complete the whitewash of the conference room along with replacing out of order taps, repair washrooms for visitors.

In the next stage of his visit, Secretary Sports Punjab held a detailed meeting with all stakeholders at the Commissioner Office to review sports projects of Faisalabad Division. He also visited Bohranwali cricket ground (Company Bagh) to assess its renovation made by PMU. He also talked to youngsters playing cricket in this historical ground and asked about the existing facilities. The players and their coach thanked the Sports Department for providing an excellent playing ground and other necessary facilities.

More Stories From Sports

