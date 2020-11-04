UrduPoint.com
Secretary Sports Punjab Plants Sapling At NPSC

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab plants sapling at NPSC

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall here on Wednesday.

Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and other officials were also present on this occasion.

After planting a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall, Ehsan Bhutta said the trees do play an important role in cleaning the atmosphere and surroundings especially in smoggy weather. "All members of the society must plant maximum number of trees in their respective whereabouts to keep our beloved country clean and green," he added.

More Stories From Sports

