Secretary Sports Punjab plants sapling outside NPSC Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani planted a sapling outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall as part of Monsoon Tree Planting Campaign here on Monday.

Additional Secretary Sports Maria Tariq and administrator Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Fuad Hashim Rabbani said the Monsoon Tree Planting drive is under way in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Trees help a lot in cleaning the environment and we can combat with climatic challenges in a befitting manner through this campaign. Every citizen of the province must take part in the campaign with full dedication."He said this drive would prove to be a key factor in developing a clean and green culture across the country. "Thousands of trees also being planted in all cities of the province under the banner of Sports and YouthAffairs Department Punjab," he added.