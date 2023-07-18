Secretary Sports Punjab presides over important meeting

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over a high-profile meeting regarding the inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over a high-profile meeting regarding the inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The key meeting was attended by Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Additional Secretary Sports Punjab Nabeela Irfan, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), MD LMWC, DIG Special Branch, representative of CCPO, Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab, Director Intelligence Bureau.

All the participants of meeting also visited National Hockey Stadium and inspected the under progress up-gradation, renovation and installation of synthetic turf.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail gave a thorough briefing on all arrangements for a befitting inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium.

He said that up-gradation of National Hockey Stadium will play a significant part in the revival of hockey in the country.

Addressing the meeting Secretary Sports Punjab informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium at a grand ceremony in the coming days. "Foolproof security arrangements will be in place for all guests of honour and hockey enthusiasts on this memorable occasion".

He said that makeshift hospital will also be established to cope with any health emergency. "Country's top sports figures, guests from leading universities, Danish school, senior journalists will also attend this mega ceremony," he further informed.