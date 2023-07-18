Open Menu

Secretary Sports Punjab Presides Over Important Meeting

Muhammad Rameez Published July 18, 2023 | 09:01 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab presides over important meeting

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over a high-profile meeting regarding the inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over a high-profile meeting regarding the inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.

The key meeting was attended by Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail, Commissioner Lahore/DG LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, Additional Secretary Sports Punjab Nabeela Irfan, AC Model Town Sahibzada Yousaf, MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), MD LMWC, DIG Special Branch, representative of CCPO, Additional Chief Secretary Home Punjab, Director Intelligence Bureau.

All the participants of meeting also visited National Hockey Stadium and inspected the under progress up-gradation, renovation and installation of synthetic turf.

Director General Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail gave a thorough briefing on all arrangements for a befitting inauguration of new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium.

He said that up-gradation of National Hockey Stadium will play a significant part in the revival of hockey in the country.

Addressing the meeting Secretary Sports Punjab informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will inaugurate the new synthetic turf at National Hockey Stadium at a grand ceremony in the coming days. "Foolproof security arrangements will be in place for all guests of honour and hockey enthusiasts on this memorable occasion".

He said that makeshift hospital will also be established to cope with any health emergency. "Country's top sports figures, guests from leading universities, Danish school, senior journalists will also attend this mega ceremony," he further informed.

Related Topics

Hockey Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sports Punjab Traffic Progress Muhammad Ali All From Top

Recent Stories

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visi ..

Syria Condemns French Diplomatic Delegation's Visit to Rebel-Controlled Territor ..

13 minutes ago
 Work on BRT progressing day and night with the sup ..

Work on BRT progressing day and night with the support of WB: Sharjeel Memon

3 minutes ago
 Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scienti ..

Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scientists' community: Dr Iqrar

3 minutes ago
 MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provi ..

MoHRE coordinates with delivery companies to provide 356 rest stations for worke ..

22 minutes ago
 Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremon ..

Mehfil-e-Mushaira and four books launching ceremony held at PAC

22 minutes ago
 Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hi ..

Chinese Defense Minister Says Relations With US Hit New Low

22 minutes ago
NI conducts training on food fortification

NI conducts training on food fortification

22 minutes ago
 Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

Shehla Raza inaugurates Safe House in Nawabshah

22 minutes ago
 KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's v ..

KP Governor inquired health of Hayatabad blast's victims

22 minutes ago
 Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pen ..

Malian Authorities Unable to Confirm Receiving Pentagon Emails Sent by Mistake - ..

33 minutes ago
 ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

ADC Revenue visits Markazi Imambargah

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in ..

Pakistan top leadership takes special interest in promoting regional trade, deve ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports