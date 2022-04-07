Secretary Sports Punjab presides over meeting to review arrangements of South Asian Games 2023

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani presided over an important meeting to review arrangements and other details of South Asian Games 2023 here at Secretary Office Punjab Stadium on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani presided over an important meeting to review arrangements and other details of South Asian Games 2023 here at Secretary Office Punjab Stadium on Thursday.

The establishment of South Asian Games 2023 Secretariat in Lahore, venues, transportation, accommodation and other facilities were discussed in detail during the important meeting.

Additional Secretary Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Syed Waqar ul Hasan, Director General Pakistan Sports board Col (retd) Asif Zaman, Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan, Secretary POA Khalid Mehmood, Joint Secretary IPC Fayyaz, Deputy Secretary POA Mohammad Jahangir, Associate Secretary POA Ahmer Malik, Treasurer POA Mohammad Shafiq, Director Pakistan Coaching Centre Nasrullah, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, Staff Officer PSB Musa Haseeb and other officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani said that overall 27 sports disciplines will be competed in South Asian Games 2023 out of which 14 will be staged in Lahore.

"The venues of two sports disciplines will be decided in the coming days".

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani further said that best accommodation and other facilities will be provided to all participating international contingents and their officials during the South Asian Games 2023. "We will make top class arrangements for the mega event. The holding of South Asian Games in Pakistan will portray country's soft image among the international community," he added.

Additional Secretary IPC Syed Waqar ul Hasan on this occasion said that the international sports stars will be provided best security and other facilities during SAG 2023. He said Pakistan is a peaceful and sports loving country where all international sports events could be organized quite smoothly. "The sports culture will further grow in our country after the successful holding of the South Asian Games".

Director General Sports Punjab Javed Chohan said Sports Board Punjab will fully cooperate for the holding of South Asian Games 2023. "South Asian Games is a major sports event and definitely it will play a key role in the promotion of sports culture in the country".