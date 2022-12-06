Secretary Sports Punjab presides over meeting of 2nd Sports Officers Conference

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The Second Sports Officers Conference was held in the Committee Room of Sports board Punjab, National Hockey Stadium under the Chairmanship of Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta here on Tuesday.

Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Project Director PMU Sports Board Punjab Mr Qaiser, DS Admin and Planning, Director Sports Chand Perveen, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor were present in the key meeting.

All the divisional sports officers of Punjab, all administrators, caretakers and incharge of Nishtar Park Complex sports facilities and other top officials attended the meeting. As many as 40 District and Tehsil Sports Officers of the province also participated in the meeting through video link.

Progress of 20 E-Libraries, Progress of development projects, Seminars on Youth Affairs on Drug and Electronic Addiction in all districts, Revival of sports activities in school and colleges, Sports activities in last one month and cleanliness and management of facilities in Nishtar Park Sports Complex were discussed in detail during the meeting. All divisional sports officers presented the progress on above agendas.

The PD PMU has been directed to expedite progress on all development schemes. Youth Affairs seminars progress was appreciated on this occasion. Youth Affairs Department Punjab will conduct eight seminars at least in every district of the province.

All divisional sports officers gave a thorough briefing about the sports infrastructure, sports schemes and events and performance in their respective divisions. They also informed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta about any delay and hurdle in their sports development projects.

After the detailed briefing, Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab issued on the spot directions to officials and departments concerned to remove the said obstacles in the timely completion of sports projects.

Addressing the meeting, he said that it was need of hour to work at grassroots level for true promotion of sports culture in the province. "The basic purpose of building sports development projects at tehsil level was to provide top class sports facilities to talented male and female athletes", he added.

Ehsan Bhutta further said: "We are tracing potential youngsters at tehsil level through our effective talent hunt programme so that all talented players from all far-flung areas of the province could be given sufficient opportunities to express their talent".

He said that Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab was putting up stringent endeavours for the growth of sports trend among the younger generation. "For this purpose, we are organizing regularsports events, holding drug awareness programmes besides inaugurating several sports academiesduring the last couple of months", he added.