Secretary Sports Punjab Reviews Arrangements Horse & Cattle Show

Muhammad Rameez Published February 17, 2023 | 07:10 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman presided over an important meeting to review arrangements and other key features of Horse & Cattle Show at National Hockey Stadium, here on Friday.

The Horse & Cattle Show will be organised from March 10 to 12, 2023. Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman will be the convener of all Horse & Cattle Show events.

Director General Sports Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Director Admin, Chief Sports consultant SBP Hafeez Bhatti, Assistant Director Zahoor and other officials attended the meeting.

Besides them, the representatives of Pakistan Rangers, Alhamra Arts Council, City District Government, Schools and Colleges Department, Police Department, Information Department were also present in the important meeting.

Director General Sports Punjab gave a thorough briefing about sports events of Horse & Cattle Show in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said that Horse & Cattle Show is a historic event. "The traditional culture of Punjab will be highlighted during the 3-day Horse & Cattle Show".

He said top standard security and other arrangements will be made for oraganising Horse & Cattle Show events smoothly. "The players from all provinces and units will participate and show their potential in 3-day Horse & Cattle Show events," he added.

Shahid Zaman said that the events of torch rally from National Hockey Stadium to Fortress Stadium, folk bhangra, regional drumming, Balochi and Balti Dance and Unity Performance will also be presented in connection with Horse & Cattle Show. "Over 300 artists will perform in Unity Performance whereas Alhamra Arts Council will also organise a Ghazal Night to enhance the interest of the public in Horse & Cattle Show".

He further said the Police Department will be responsible for the security of all participating athletes, performers, artists and officials of Horse & Cattle Show. "Pakistan Rangers will also organize events of Tent Pegging, Red Parade, Mashal Parade and Camel Band during Horse & Cattle Show".

Director General Sports Punjab said that Sports board Punjab will organize the sports events of Horse & Cattle Show at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex. "The teams of all four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and KP will take part in sports events".

He further said that the competitions of football, hockey, kabaddi, volleyball, wrestling, tug-of-war, gymnastics and peace show will be organized in connection with Horse & Cattle Show. "The teams from all provinces will participate in the sports events of Horse & Cattle Show," he added.

