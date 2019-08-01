Secretary sports Punjab, SBP DG plant saplings

Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh Thursday planted saplings here outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Secretary Sports Punjab Nadeem Mehboob and Sports Punjab (SBP) Director General Adnan Arshad Aulakh Thursday planted saplings here outside Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall.

Nadeem Mehboob, on this occasion said that trees are a sign of healthy and well civilised society and that is why we should grow maximum number of trees in our surroundings. "Punjab government under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is laying more emphasis on growing maximum number of trees in the province," he added.

Secretary Sports Punjab said every citizen of the country must take part in tree plantation drive with full devotion.

"Trees help a lot in cleaning the environment and we can combat with climatic challenges in a befitting manner through this campaign," he asserted.

Director General Sports Punjab expressed his hope that this campaign will lead to develop a clean and green culture across the country. "Healthy activities are essential for a healthy society and that's why Sports Board Punjab is organizing regular sports competitions throughout the province just to incline young generation towards healthy sports activities," he said.