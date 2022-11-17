UrduPoint.com

Secretary Sports Punjab Visits Different Sports Venues

Muhammad Rameez Published November 17, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited different sports venues in Rawalpindi division and inspected various under-construction sports projects and other facilities on Thursday

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Divisional Sports Officer Rawalpindi Division Waheed Babar, District Sports Officer Rawalpindi Shamas Tauheed Abbasi, Deputy Director PMU and relevant officers of PMU Department also accompanied Secretary Ehsan Bhutta. He visited Liauqat Bagh Stadium, under-construction 4-storey hostel, under-construction gymnasium hall, under-construction swimming pool, squash courts, and different offices and grounds.

Moreover, the secretary also reviewed progress of gymnasium for table tennis and badminton events in Rawalpindi Division.

He reviewed renovation and uplift work and issued instructions to officers concerned to complete the construction work as early as possible.

The secretary said that after completion of the projects, facilities could be provided to talented male and female athletes of Rawalpindi division. "Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab will continue to provide valuable sports facilities including different stadiums, gymnasium halls, swimming pools and multiple sports courts to young emerging athletes belonging to different sports disciplines," he added.

