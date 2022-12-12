Secretary Sports Punjab visits Faisalabad Cricket High Performance Centre

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited the High Performance cricket Centre (HPCC) in Faisalabad on Monday.

Ehsan Bhutta directed the officers concerned to fasten the pace of work to complete all development schemes in Faisalabad division especially High Performance Cricket Center (HPCC) and laying of astro-turf in Hockey Stadium on time.

During his inspection visit, Secretary Sports Punjab along with DC Faisalabad Imran Hamid, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Assistant Commissioner City, Project Director PMU and other officers concerned visited Hockey stadium, site of High Performance Center for Hockey, Iqbal Stadium, High Performance Center for Cricket, Gymnasium Hall, Kalim Shaheed Hall Faisalabad where PMU has replaced flooring of badminton, table tennis and basketball courts.

He also chaired a high-profile development review meeting in Commissioner Office Faisalabad.

Commissioner Faisalabad Shahid Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Faisalabad Imran Hamid Sheikh, Deputy Director Planning, Project Director PMU, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hamad Iqbal, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Faisal Sultan and Assistant Commissioner City Faisalabad, all DSOs and TSOs also attended the important meeting.

Speaking on this occasion, Ehsan Bhutta said that Faisalabad region has produced several great hockey players in the past. "A top class Hockey High Performance Center will be approved in P&D board meeting and its ground breaking ceremony will likely be held in the first week of January 2023," he added.

He directed Commissioner Faisalabad Shahid Niaz to resolve the issue of sewer line, electricity transformer and road outside HPCC. He also directed the Deputy Commissioner to allocate state land for gymnasiums in the city so that a top standard sports facility could be built for talented athletes of the area.