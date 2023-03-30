Secretary Sports Punjab visits Gujranwala to inspect different sports facilities

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman visited several sports venues and inspected different available and under construction sports facilities in Gujranwala on Thursday.

Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Manzar Fareed Shah, PMU officers and all district and tehsil sports officers of Gujranwala were also present on this occasion.

Divisional Sports Officer Gujranwala Manzar Fareed Shah gave a thorough briefing on different sports facilities while PMU officers briefed Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman about the sports infrastructure of Gujranwala.

First of all, Secretary Sports Punjab visited the ongoing ADP Scheme Wrestling Complex Gujranwala.

He inspected different areas of the Wrestling Complex.

After this, Shahid Zaman visited Mini Stadium Sheikhupura Road, Gujranwala and JinnahCricket Stadium, Gujranwala and inspected different parts of both sports venues.