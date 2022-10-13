Secretary Sports Punjab visits Punjab Stadium and Tennis Courts to inspect the ongoing development work

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with other officials visited different sports venues to inspect the ongoing development work here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta along with other officials visited different sports venues to inspect the ongoing development work here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Thursday.

He was accompanied by Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa and PMU Department officers during the inspection visit.

Ehsan Bhutta reviewed the renovation and uplift work at Punjab Stadium and issued instructions to officers concerned to complete the construction work as early as possible.

He directed the staff concerned to refurbish changing rooms for players, provide drinking water and other key facilities in Punjab Stadium besides building shade and washrooms for sports fans at the important venue which is being used for multiple sports.

Secretary Sports Punjab also visited State of the Art Tennis Courts and directed the officers concerned to provide best facilities to tennis players, officials and spectators during the tennis competitions.

He also directed to make functional two sets of cafeteria for sportsmen and general public at this world class tennis venue besides making a business plan for optimal utilization of tennis courts.