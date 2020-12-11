UrduPoint.com
Secretary Sports Punjab Visits SBP E-Library, APS Model Town Hockey Ground

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab visits SBP E-Library, APS Model Town hockey ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary sports and Youth Affairs Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited SBP E-Library here at Nishtar Park Sports Complex and APS Model Town hockey ground on Friday.

He was accompanied by Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Nadeem Qaiser, Deputy Director Planning Rauf Bajwa, Deputy Secretary Sports and PD PMU during his twin visits.

Divisional Sports Officer Lahore briefed the Secretary Sports Punjab about different facilities provided at E-Library. Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani took round of different departments of SBP E-Library and enquired about the working of its various functions.

He also checked the attendance, various facilities such as the internet, auditorium, books and laptops etc.

Talking on this occasion, Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani directed the concerned officers to make SBP E-Library more effective for the young generation especially readers through the provision of more modern facilities.

Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited APS Model Town hockey ground to inspect different facilities including astro-turf provided by the Sports board Punjab at the venue.

He directed the associated officers to complete the remaining work as early as possible. "After the completion of remaining work, this venue could prove to be a useful facility for young and emerging hockey players," he added.

