Secretary Sports Punjab Visits Under Construction Sports Complex In Murree

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 seconds ago Mon 29th July 2019 | 06:05 PM

Secretary Sports Punjab, Nadeem Mehboob on Monday visited the under-construction Sports Complex at Dhobi Ghat, Murree

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 29th Jul, 2019 ) :Secretary Sports Punjab, Nadeem Mehboob on Monday visited the under-construction Sports Complex at Dhobi Ghat, Murree.

He was accompanied by Divisional Officer Sports Rawalpindi Malik Waqar Hussain and District Sports Officer Shams Tauheed Abbasi during the visit.

The sports venues of 7-a-side synthetic football, volleyball and basketball are under construction at Dhobi Ghat Sports Complex.

Secretary Sports Punjab was informed that the 50 per cent construction work has been completed in sports complex.

He directed the concerned staff to complete the remaining work asearly as possible. "There will be no compromise on the quality of construction work," he added. "The promotion of sports is our top priority. Top class sports complexes and grounds are being built in several tehsils of the province" said the Secretary Sports Punjab.

