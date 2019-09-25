UrduPoint.com
Security Arrangements For Pak- Sri Lanka ODIs Reviewed

Zeeshan Mehtab 8 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 11:08 PM

The Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon Wednesday reviewed security arrangements for three One Day Internationals (ODIs) cricket matches to be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, during a visit to the National Stadium Karachi (NSK).

Director General Sindh Rangers Maj Gen Omer Ahmed Bukhari was also present on the occasion, said a spokesperson of the Karachi Police Chief.

They checked the internal as well as the security arrangements outside of the NSK.

The law enforcers have adopted strict security measures to ensure protection of the international players and spectators on the occasion of ODIs.

They also reviewed Stadium's Close Circuit Cameras Operating and Monitoring Room and took detailed analysis of the monitoring arrangements.

DIGP East Zone Amir Farooqi, DIGP Traffic Karachi Jawed Ali Mehar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Cap (r) GhulamAzfar Mahesar and others were also present on the occasion.

