Security Arrangements For PSL Matches Reviewed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):The administrations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Friday held a meeting here at the Central Police Office to review security arrangements for the forthcoming matches of the HBL PSL 5 in the garrison city.

The meeting that met here with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulifqar Khan in the chair was attended by the commissioner, deputy commissioner, regional police officer and chief police officer of Rawalpindi, and deputy inspector general operation Islamabad and officers of the capital administration.

According to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the administration of both cities vowed to ensure mutual coordination for providing foolproof security to the national and foreign players participating in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020, besides other guests.

It was decided that some 2,200 police contingents would perform duties while the PSL 5 matches held at the Rawalpindi Stadium. Special squads would also be deployed with the players for their security.

Parking arrangement for the cricket enthusiasts, coming from Islamabad, would be made here at the Parade Ground. They would be provided shuttle service from parade ground to Rawalpindi cricket ground.

The IGP Islamabad also directed Senior Superintendent Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rashid to issue a comprehensive traffic plan in collaboration with the City Traffic Police Rawalpindi.

