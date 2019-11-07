UrduPoint.com
Security Beefed Up At Hayatabad Sports Complex, Tehmas Khan Football Ground

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :Security beefed up at Hayatabad sports Complex and Tehmas Khan Football ground hosting various events part of the forthcoming 33rd National Games to be commencing from Nov 10-16 here.

A total of 16 CCTVs cameras have been installed in and around the Hayatabad Sports Complex and Tehmas Football ground, District Sports Officer Peshawar Jamshed Baloch informed the media men.

He disclosed that they have CCYVs cameras in and outside the venues at Hayatabad Sports Complex and Tehmas Khan Football Stadium besides the police has also established a control room at both the venues by deploying vigilant patrolling in order to deal with any untoward incident.

He said that the first 16 cameras were installed in Hayatabad Sports Complex which is hosting women softball, male and women table tennis, male and women baseball, archery, and martial art event Wushu both male and women while Tehmas Khan Football Stadium will be holding Men football and the female football event will be organized at Jinnah College for Women.

Jamshed Baloch on this occasion disclosed they have a full control room for keep a check over the Stadium without any break. The Police has also established a post inside the Hayatabad Sports Complex premises so that to ensure foolproof security to the players.

