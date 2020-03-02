UrduPoint.com
Security For Pakistan Super League (PSL) Matches Finalized

Zeeshan Mehtab 58 seconds ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 04:14 PM

The police on Monday finalized the security arrangements for the upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition to be played in Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The police on Monday finalized the security arrangements for the upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) fifth edition to be played in Gaddafi Stadium.

As many as 10000 policemen would be deployed in the provincial capital during the matches, said a spokesman for police here.

He said that vigilant monitoring would be done in and around Gaddafi Stadium.

The Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit (PRU) and Elite Force personnel would conduct patrolling at all important thoroughfares in the city and snipers would also be deployed at rooftops of nearby buildings, he added.

During the match, the intersection from Muslim Town to Kalma Chowk would be closed for general traffic. The traffic going from Mozang Ferozepur road to Kasur would be divertedfrom Muslim Town to Wahdat road, while traffic from Kasur to Chauberji would be divertedto alternate routes.

