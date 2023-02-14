UrduPoint.com

Security Measures For PSL, Other Events Discussed

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 14, 2023 | 08:32 PM

Law enforcers on Tuesday planned security measures in the capital, especially for upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Women Premier League

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Law enforcers on Tuesday planned security measures in the capital, especially for upcoming cricket matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Women Premier League.

The security-related issues were discussed in the second high-level joint security coordination meeting held at Safe City Islamabad. Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Commissioner Rawalpindi, DG Rangers, RPO Rawalpindi, officers of the Pakistan Army and other officers were present.

The meeting reviewed all the security arrangements of the twin cities, Pakistan Super League and Women Premier League.

It was decided in the meeting that during the matches, information would be exchanged and complete coordination would be ensured among all law enforcement agencies while the route would be monitored through CCTV cameras and smart cars during PSL matches.

All cameras should be equipped with thermal imaging capability, and all players and guests associated with matches would be provided security on a modern technical basis.

It was decided that all law enforcement agencies would conduct joint security visits and traffic plans to be issued in advance to ensure traffic flow during the movement of players so that citizens did not face any kind of inconvenience.

During the meeting, it was decided that the security of citizens as well as foreigners would be ensured on a priority basis, for which the security at the entry and exit points of the twin cities would be made more effective.

All law enforcement agencies will conduct joint operations and share data.

It was decided that security coordination meetings would be held on a daily basis during the PSL event, besides all these security measures as well as the regular work of the police will not be affected.

