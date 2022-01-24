UrduPoint.com

See-saw Back Nine Carries Swafford To Second La Quinta Win

Muhammad Rameez Published January 24, 2022 | 08:30 AM

See-saw back nine carries Swafford to second La Quinta win

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Hudson Swafford roared to his third PGA Tour victory on Sunday, shooting a final round 64 to win The American Express by two strokes over runner-up Tom Hoge.

Swafford capped his roller-coaster final round with his first par on the back nine at the 18th hole after seizing control with an eagle on 16 and a birdie on 17 in the California desert.

The 34-year-old American also had four birdies and two bogeys on his back nine to finish with a 23-under 265 and post his second victory at the La Quinta Country Club to go along with his 2017 win.

His other PGA Tour win came at a tournament in the Dominican Republic in September.

"To win twice is pretty amazing," said Swafford, who earned $1.3 million for the victory. "I had a good par on the last. I was hitting it so good all day.

"I was just trying to stay a little taller in my posture. The way I have been rolling it this week I knew if I just kept giving myself chances I would be fine." This is the first tournament of 2022 in the mainland US following two weeks of competition in Hawaii.

Hoge shot a 68 to finish in second at 21-under 267. Brian Harman matched Swafford's 64 and ended up in a tie for third with fellow Americans Lanto Griffin (67)and Lee Hodges (70) at 20 under.

Three players were one stroke back tied for sixth, including Italy's Francesco Molinari, who shot 68 after three straight rounds of 67.

Swafford made bogey on his opening hole then birdied the par-four second in a sign of things to come. He parred the next two holes then made birdie on three of his final five holes on the front nine.

He rolled in three straight birdies to begin the back nine then then drained another birdie on 14 sandwiched between a two bogeys on 13 and 15.

On the par-five No. 16, he hit his 198-yard second shot to six feet from the hole. He one putted for eagle to take a two-shot lead over the field and cruised from there.

"I took a couple of deep breaths after that bogey (15th hole) and hit a perfect number seven iron and then made that clutch putt," Swafford said of his eagle. "I knew I had to be patient because on this course anything can happen."

Related Topics

Fine Lead Eagle Italy Dominican Republic September Sunday 2017 Post All From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 January 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd January 2022

23 hours ago
 UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Dis ..

UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activis ..

2 days ago
 Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

Trials for PAF Squash Academy completed

2 days ago
 Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Chris ..

Friedrich Merz Elected Chairman of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - Report ..

2 days ago
 Five held with narcotics in sialkot

Five held with narcotics in sialkot

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.