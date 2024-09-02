Open Menu

Seeded Players Continue Dominance At Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament

Muhammad Rameez Published September 02, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Seeded players continue dominance at Khawar Hayat Tennis Tournament

The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament witnessed an impressive display of skills on its third day at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, on Monday, as all seeded players comfortably secured their victories to advance to the next round

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament witnessed an impressive display of skills on its third day at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, on Monday, as all seeded players comfortably secured their victories to advance to the next round.

In the Men’s Singles second round, top seed Aqeel Khan breezed past Saqib Hayat with a dominant 6-1, 6-1 win. Muzammil Murtaza followed suit, defeating Ahmed Babar 6-3, 6-4 in a competitive match. Ahmad Nael Qureshi showed his prowess by overcoming M. Hamza Aasim 6-4, 6-3, while Yousaf Khalil edged out Bilal Asim 7-6(6), 6-1 in a tightly contested encounter. Other winners in this category included Barkatullah, Mudassir Murtaza, Muhammad Shoaib, and Abdullah Adnan, who all advanced with straight-set victories.

The Boys 18 & Under Singles second round also saw commanding performances from the seeded players. Ahtesham Humayun secured a 6-1, 6-1 win over M. Haziq Aasim, while M. Salar Khan defeated Inam Qadir 6-1, 6-3. Ahmad Nael Qureshi continued his winning streak by dispatching Haider Ali Rizwan 6-2, 6-2. Meanwhile, Abdullah Azhar, Hamza Roman, Asad Zaman, Bilal Asim, and Hamza Aasim all triumphed in their respective matches, moving forward in the tournament.

In the Boys 14 & Under Singles category, Shayan Afridi impressed with a 4-0, 4-0 victory over Anis Khan. M. Junaid Khan showcased resilience, coming back from a set down to defeat Waqas Janas 0-4, 4-1, 4-1. Zohaib Amjad rounded off the day’s action with a 4-0, 4-1 win against Mahd Mahmood.

