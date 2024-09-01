Seeded Players Dominate At Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 01, 2024 | 08:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The seeded players showcased their dominance on the courts as they comfortably secured their spots in the next round of the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.
In the men's singles matches, Aqeel Khan trounced Kamran Maqbool 6-3,6-3, Muhammad Huzaifa Khan defeated M. Haziq Aasim with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, while Asad Zaman overpowered Gibran ul Haq 6-4, 6-1. Ahmad Nael Qureshi delivered a flawless performance against Uzair Khan, winning 6-0, 6-0. Muzammil Murtaza eased past Murtaza Hussain with a 6-1, 6-2 victory, and Shahzad Khan beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-1.
In a closely contested match, Abdullah Adnan came from behind to defeat M. Talha Khan 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.
Barkatullah overcame Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 7-5, while Mudassir Murtaza triumphed over Huzaima Abdul Rehman with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
In the Boys 18 & Under Singles first round, Haider Ali Rizwan dispatched Haziq Areejo 6-0, 6-2. The Boys 14 & Under Singles first round saw Anis Khan dominate Salar Khan 4-0, 4-0, M. Shayan Afridi beat Muhammad Faizan 4-1, 4-1, and Muhammad Aayan defeated Ahmed Ayan ul Haq 4-0, 4-1.
The tournament continues on Monday, with matches scheduled to begin at 9:00 am.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army
More Stories From Sports
-
PU students win I-Day karate championship3 hours ago
-
Pakistan struggle on rain-delayed 2nd Test1 day ago
-
Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament kicks off1 day ago
-
PSB refutes allegations to obstruct funds for Asian Champions Trophy1 day ago
-
Veteran Woods takes stage 13 as O'Connor Vuelta lead slashed2 days ago
-
Sri Lanka collapse against England after Atkinson hundred2 days ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard2 days ago
-
Ceremony held in honor of athletes winning medals internationally2 days ago
-
Verstappen quickest in opening F1 Italian GP practice2 days ago
-
Shaheen Shah Afridi released from Test squad2 days ago
-
Special athletes are our heroes: Abid Qadri2 days ago
-
Inter-collegiate tournaments 2024 to be started in Sept2 days ago