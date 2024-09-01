Seeded players dominate at Khawar Hyat Memorial Tennis Tournament

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The seeded players showcased their dominance on the courts as they comfortably secured their spots in the next round of the Khawar Hyat Khan Memorial National Ranking Tennis Tournament at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Sunday.

In the men's singles matches, Aqeel Khan trounced Kamran Maqbool 6-3,6-3, Muhammad Huzaifa Khan defeated M. Haziq Aasim with a scoreline of 6-3, 6-1, while Asad Zaman overpowered Gibran ul Haq 6-4, 6-1. Ahmad Nael Qureshi delivered a flawless performance against Uzair Khan, winning 6-0, 6-0. Muzammil Murtaza eased past Murtaza Hussain with a 6-1, 6-2 victory, and Shahzad Khan beat Syed Nofil Kaleem 6-1, 6-1.

In a closely contested match, Abdullah Adnan came from behind to defeat M. Talha Khan 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Barkatullah overcame Sami Zeb Khan 6-2, 7-5, while Mudassir Murtaza triumphed over Huzaima Abdul Rehman with a 6-1, 6-1 win.

In the Boys 18 & Under Singles first round, Haider Ali Rizwan dispatched Haziq Areejo 6-0, 6-2. The Boys 14 & Under Singles first round saw Anis Khan dominate Salar Khan 4-0, 4-0, M. Shayan Afridi beat Muhammad Faizan 4-1, 4-1, and Muhammad Aayan defeated Ahmed Ayan ul Haq 4-0, 4-1.

The tournament continues on Monday, with matches scheduled to begin at 9:00 am.