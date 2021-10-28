UrduPoint.com

Sehwag Makes Big Claims Despite Facing Humiliating Defeat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:03 PM

The former batsman says that India will win the ICC T20 World Cup and have urged the fans to support the Indian team.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag has made big claims about winning the ICC T20 World Cup despite humiliating loss to Pakistan.

The Indian batter claimed that India would win the ICC T20 World Cup this year.

"According to me, it's Team India who will win this T20 World Cup," Virender Sehwag said on his Facebook show Virugiri Dot Com.

He also said, “They'll only have to play better cricket here onwards. We always cheer for our team when it wins but when it loses we have to support it even more.

So, I believe that India can win the T20 World Cup,".

He appreciated Pakistan team, saying that it played good and had almost confirmed its place in the semi-final for themselves after beating New Zealand.

The Indian player said, "Their [next] matches are against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia," pointing out that if Pakistan win their next two out of three clashes, the Men in Green can advance on to the next phase of the World Cup.

Pakistan defeated India by ten wickets earlier in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Afghanistan T20 World ICC Facebook UAE Namibia New Zealand

