Seif Ahmed appointed as acting FIH President

ISLAMABAD, 20th Jul, 2022 :President of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed (Egypt) has been appointed as Acting President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) until the next presidential elections.

A meeting was held on Wednesday after the resignation of Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra from the post of FIH President earlier this week, said a press release.

In the meeting, the members of the Executive board (EB) of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) officially accepted the resignation of Dr Narinder Dhruv Batra and unanimously appointed FIH EB Member and President of the African Hockey Federation Seif Ahmed (Egypt) as Acting President until the next Presidential elections.

The members also confirmed that the upcoming FIH Congress would be held virtually, as planned, on November 4-5, with the Presidential elections taking place on November 5.

Furthermore, the EB has decided to send an FIH delegation to India soon, in order to assess the current situation of Hockey India, especially in view of the next FIH Hockey Men's World Cup which was currently planned to take place in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in January 2023.