UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Seifert Replaces Khan In Kolkata's IPL Team

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:03 PM

Seifert replaces Khan in Kolkata's IPL team

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League to replace injured bowler Ali Kha

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert has joined the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League to replace injured bowler Ali Khan.

Seifert, who has played three one-day internationals and 24 Twenty20 matches for the national side, joins the Eoin Morgan-team just when they are still in a chance to reach the IPL playoffs.

Khan became the first US national to join the lucrative T20 league after being signed by Kolkata last month after an impressive show in the Caribbean Premier League. He did not play a game, however.

Kolkata are fourth on the eight-team table with five wins and four defeats.

They changed captains last week when Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to Morgan.

Related Topics

Injured T20 Indian Premier League Kolkata Premier League New Zealand

Recent Stories

At least 15 Afghan people were killed in stampede ..

8 minutes ago

UN's World Food Programme feeds hungry in Africa

3 minutes ago

PTI leaders visit stricken building in Gulshan-e-I ..

3 minutes ago

Two dead, 12 injured in road accident

3 minutes ago

Parents of 545 migrant children separated by Trump ..

3 minutes ago

Tehran Does Not Favor Any US Presidential Candidat ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.