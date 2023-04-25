UrduPoint.com

Selab Club Miran Shah Wins All Pakistan Football Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 25, 2023 | 09:19 PM

Selab Club Miran Shah wins All Pakistan Football Tournament

Selab Club Miran Shah wins the All Pakistan Football Tournament organized here at the Wana Scouts Complex with the support of IGFC South (KP)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Selab Club Miran Shah wins the All Pakistan Football Tournament organized here at the Wana Scouts Complex with the support of IGFC South (KP).

According to the details, the final match of the tournament was played between Selab Club Miran Shah and Wazir Club Wana.

The match was tied with one goal each, after which the match was decided by penalty kicks.

IGF South (KP) Major General Haroon Hameed was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the tournament which was also witnessed by Commandant South Waziristan Scouts Muhammad Owais Shamim, tribal elders and a large number of spectators.

The event was participated by a total of 46 teams including 32 local ones and 14 from out of city.

In the final match, Selab Club Miran Shah scored five goals while Wazir Club Wana scored 3 goals in penalty kicks.

IGFC South (KP) Major General Haroon Hameed, as a chief guest of the tournament, distributed cash prizes and medals among the players.

The chief guest appreciated the performance of both teams and encouraged them to participate in other events at the provincial level.

The IG FC further said that sports activities were very important for a strong and healthy society.

The sports activities in an area were a sign of peace in that area, he added.

