Selection committee completes initial consultation for ICC CT 2025, tri-nation series

Pakistan’s final squad will be announced soon after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s approval

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 29th, 2025) The selection committee had already completed initial consultations for the ICC Champions Trophy (CT) 2025 and the tri-nation series during the Test series against the West Indies.

However, Pakistan's final squad would be announced soon after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s approval.

The squad selected for the tri-nation ODI series starting on February 8 would also represent Pakistan for the mega event.

Under the ICC regulations, the Pakistan cricket board (PCB) must announce the final squad by February 11. Any changes after that will require ICC approval.

Delay due to Saim Ayub’s injury

The announcement was delayed due to opener Saim Ayub’s injury and pending medical reports. However, the sources now said that the young opener is unlikely to be included, leading to the expected squad announcement this week.

Earlier, the reports suggested that Pakistan had submitted an initial squad of over 20 players for the Champions Trophy 2025, which included Saim Ayub.

Initial Squad

The preliminary squad includes: Mohammad Rizwan [captain], Babar Azam, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan Niazi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Hasnain, Abdullah Shafique, Naseem Shah, Usman Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Ali Agha, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Haseebullah, and Abbas Afridi.

Final squad considerations

Apart from Saim Ayub, the inclusion of Abdullah Shafique and Usman Khan in the final squad is also uncertain.

Tri-nation series schedule

The first match of the Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa tri-nation series will be played between host Pakistan and New Zealand on February 8.