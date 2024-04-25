Selection Committee Dissolved Over Pakistan Women Cricket Team's Poor Performance
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 11:43 AM
LAHORE: ( UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) .In response to the Pakistan women’s cricket team’s recent defeat against the West Indies, PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has taken decisive action.
Naqvi dissolved the selection committee over the team’s performance.
The decision came after a thorough analysis of the committee’s performance in light of the team’s setbacks.
A new 7-member selection committee has been promptly formed to oversee the team’s selection process.
Main members include former cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Asad Shafiq, alongside former women cricketers Asmavia Iqbal and Marina Iqbal.
Moreover, the newly constituted committee includes interim head coach Mohsin Rashid, team captain Nida Dar, and former cricketer Batool Fatima.
The newly formed selection committee has been tasked with assuming their responsibilities promptly and implementing necessary changes to uplift the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team’s performance.
The PCB has also issued directives for the immediate selection of a new coach for the women’s cricket team, highlighting the urgency to enhance the team’s performance.
