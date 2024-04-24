Open Menu

Selection Committee Named Girls & Boys For PM National TT League

Muhammad Rameez Published April 24, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Selection committee named girls & boys for PM National TT League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A joint selection committee of Islamia College University Peshawar and Higher education Commission

(HEC) Wednesday named two girls and boys teams to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming Prime

Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Table Tennis League being started at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad from

April 28, 2024.

This was stated by Organizing Secretary of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Provincial Table Tennis League and Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar Ali Hoti while talking to APP here.

Muhammad Owais Mirza, Assistant Project Manager HEC, national selector and international Table Tennis Referee Masood Ahmad (Lahore), Observer Nadeem Khan (Rawalpindi), Kifayat Ullah, Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, Ahmad Nawaz, President KP Table Tennis Association, Yasir Aziz (Swat) Miss Amna (Peshawar), Miss Saira Khan (Swabi) and Miss Shaika (Abbottabad), acted as selection committee, Ali Hoti said.

The selection committee, he said, thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before selecting them.

He said two girls teams – A&B and as many boys teams have been selected to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National League.

He said the PM Youth Talent Hunt program, which was actually launched in 2013 by then PM Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, would give ample opportunities to the upcoming players to play at provincial, national and international level.

He said through this league, the youth could actively take part in 12 boys and 10 female games.

He said they organized trials in all five regions of the KP including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu and Peshawar

in the first phase with both girls and boys turned up participating in the trials.

After the trials, the provincial league was conducted and now teams have been short-listed for the National League.

It is very encouraging that two of the female players of KP, which have been spotted in Table Tennis through PM Youth Talent Hunt program. Hiba Iqbal and Alisha have been selected from KP to represent Pakistan in the International Junior Table Tennis championship to be held in Sri Lanka this month.

Ali Hoti also thanked Director General sports, KP, Director Pakistan Sports board coaching center for extended all out support in holding the Provincial League jointly by the Directorate Sports Islamia College University Peshawar and HEC in befitting manners.

Following are the four teams, two girls and two boys selected for the National League: -

Team Girls-A

Alishba (Peshawar), Hooria (Peshawar), Hiba Iqbal (Swabi), Aina (Peshawar), Sunaina (Peshawar), Maruym (Bannu) and Insha (Bannu).

Team Girls-B

Khadija Mobeen (Swat), Safeera Ali (Peshawar), Zainab (Peshawar), Sana Gul (Mardan), Haya Noor (Swabi), Wajiha (Bannu) and Safina (Mardan).

Team Boys-A

Syed Obaid Shah international (Peshawar), Owais Jamshed (Peshawar), Usman Khalil (Peshawar), Areeb Khan (Peshawar), Muhammad Haroon (Peshawar), Umaar Amjad (Swat), Huzaifa Zahid (Hazara)

Team Boys-B

Muhamamd Jawad Khan (Mardan), Kashif Bacha (Swat), Mudasir Khan (Mardan), Muhammad Hamza (Mardan), Shayan Bacha (Swat), Azhar Khan (Hazara), Huzaifa Khan (Bannu)

APP/ijz/1530/

Related Topics

Pakistan Tennis Lahore Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Peshawar Bannu Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Sri Lanka Swat Mardan Rawalpindi Swabi Jamshed Saira Khan HEC All From

Recent Stories

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months afte ..

UHS to issue MBBS degrees within three months after final result

42 minutes ago
 Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

Aiman Khan granted UAE Golden Visa

2 hours ago
 PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,0 ..

PSX achieves significant milestone, surpasses 72,000 mark

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special ..

Pak Vs NZ T20I: Orphaned children extended special invitation to watch match

4 hours ago
 Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support ..

Finance Minister lauds UNDP’s unwavering support during floods

4 hours ago
 President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

President Raisi leaves for Iran from Karachi

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual W ..

Punjab CM inaugurates Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station

17 hours ago
 Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

Dutch model Donny Roelvink embraces Islam

18 hours ago
 Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-sti ..

Experts raise concerns over introduction of 10-stick packs  

21 hours ago
 Iranian president arrives in Karachi

Iranian president arrives in Karachi

22 hours ago

More Stories From Sports