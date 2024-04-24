Selection committee named girls & boys for PM National TT League

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) A joint selection committee of Islamia College University Peshawar and Higher education Commission

(HEC) Wednesday named two girls and boys teams to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the forthcoming Prime

Minister Youth Talent Hunt National Table Tennis League being started at Jinnah Sports Complex Islamabad from

April 28, 2024.

This was stated by Organizing Secretary of the Prime Minister Youth Talent Hunt Provincial Table Tennis League and Director Sports Islamia College University Peshawar Ali Hoti while talking to APP here.

Muhammad Owais Mirza, Assistant Project Manager HEC, national selector and international Table Tennis Referee Masood Ahmad (Lahore), Observer Nadeem Khan (Rawalpindi), Kifayat Ullah, Vice President Pakistan Table Tennis Federation, Ahmad Nawaz, President KP Table Tennis Association, Yasir Aziz (Swat) Miss Amna (Peshawar), Miss Saira Khan (Swabi) and Miss Shaika (Abbottabad), acted as selection committee, Ali Hoti said.

The selection committee, he said, thoroughly monitored the performance of the players before selecting them.

He said two girls teams – A&B and as many boys teams have been selected to represent Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National League.

He said the PM Youth Talent Hunt program, which was actually launched in 2013 by then PM Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, would give ample opportunities to the upcoming players to play at provincial, national and international level.

He said through this league, the youth could actively take part in 12 boys and 10 female games.

He said they organized trials in all five regions of the KP including Swat, Mardan, Hazara, Bannu and Peshawar

in the first phase with both girls and boys turned up participating in the trials.

After the trials, the provincial league was conducted and now teams have been short-listed for the National League.

It is very encouraging that two of the female players of KP, which have been spotted in Table Tennis through PM Youth Talent Hunt program. Hiba Iqbal and Alisha have been selected from KP to represent Pakistan in the International Junior Table Tennis championship to be held in Sri Lanka this month.

Ali Hoti also thanked Director General sports, KP, Director Pakistan Sports board coaching center for extended all out support in holding the Provincial League jointly by the Directorate Sports Islamia College University Peshawar and HEC in befitting manners.

Following are the four teams, two girls and two boys selected for the National League: -

Team Girls-A

Alishba (Peshawar), Hooria (Peshawar), Hiba Iqbal (Swabi), Aina (Peshawar), Sunaina (Peshawar), Maruym (Bannu) and Insha (Bannu).

Team Girls-B

Khadija Mobeen (Swat), Safeera Ali (Peshawar), Zainab (Peshawar), Sana Gul (Mardan), Haya Noor (Swabi), Wajiha (Bannu) and Safina (Mardan).

Team Boys-A

Syed Obaid Shah international (Peshawar), Owais Jamshed (Peshawar), Usman Khalil (Peshawar), Areeb Khan (Peshawar), Muhammad Haroon (Peshawar), Umaar Amjad (Swat), Huzaifa Zahid (Hazara)

Team Boys-B

Muhamamd Jawad Khan (Mardan), Kashif Bacha (Swat), Mudasir Khan (Mardan), Muhammad Hamza (Mardan), Shayan Bacha (Swat), Azhar Khan (Hazara), Huzaifa Khan (Bannu)

