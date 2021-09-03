Selection committee to conduct trial in all Divisional Headquarters of KP: Zahir Shah

The election committee headed by Olympian Rahim Khan will conduct the selection of the teams in all Divisional Headquarters including merged tribal areas for the forthcoming International Hockey League-2021, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahir Shah told media men during a briefing here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :The election committee headed by Olympian Rahim Khan will conduct the selection of the teams in all Divisional Headquarters including merged tribal areas for the forthcoming International Hockey League-2021, President Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Zahir Shah told media men during a briefing here on Friday.

Announcing the trials schedule, Syed Zahir Shah said that the first hockey league of country involving 32 hockey international and Olympian players is going to be organized by the Directorate General sports KP with Pakistan Hockey Federation and KP Hockey Association, eight teams would be selected with one team each from all Divisional Headquarters comprising Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Kohat, Mardan, Hazara, Malakand and Peshawar and one team from merged tribal areas.

The opportunities would be given to all players from 35 districts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa because the trials are opened for all and any one playing hockey can be part of the trials.

He said the players of various districts part of the Divisional or Regional Headquarters will go through the trials.

The trials would conduct a selection committee headed by Olympian Rahim Khan (PIA) with other members comprising Olympian Naeem Akhtar (PIA), PHF coach Yasir islam (PIA) and Zia Ur Rehman (coach PHF academy in Peshawar) in all Divisional or Regional Headquarters.

The trials will start from September 8-15 in all Divisional or Regional Headquarters from 10.

30 a.m in the morning and continue up till 6.30 p.m so as to give due opportunities to the players of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He thanked the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for his vital step taken for the rival of hockey and introducing the first Hockey League-2021 of the country.

He said, Directorate General Sports KP and KP Hockey Association have jointly announced the selection committee after the meeting with Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak.

The team will consist of 20 players, with 13 local players from each division, three other districts and four internationals and Olympians players of national Junior and Senior teams.

The rest of the players will be finalized by the selection process of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Hockey Association, Pakistan Hockey Federation and Directorate of Sports of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Trials of Peshawar Region will be on September 9 at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium, DI Khan Sports Complex on September 11, Bannu Sports Complex on September 12, Kohat Sports Complex on September 13. Trials of Hazara Region will be held on September 14 at Police Line Abbottabad and Trials of Mardan Region will be held on September 15 at Mardan Sports Complex.

He said that a team will consist of players from the merged districts. Players from these areas can participate in trials in their nearest districts, Syed Zahir Shah informed. Any player who wants to participate will be welcomed. Hockey will get a boost through such a league, he added.