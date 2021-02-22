Selection of male, female players for U21 Games in Orakzai, Kurram district completed

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Under the auspices of Directorate of Sports, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Men's and Women's trials for the U21 KP Games are underway in different districts of the province as per schedule.

A total of 107 players participated in which 85 were selected in Orakzai while in Karam trials 175 players participated and out of 175, 90 were selected to represent their respective district. According to the Directorate General of sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Orakzai has 9 athletes for wushu, 12 for basketball, 8 for judo, 15 for hockey, 5 for weightlifting, 10 for taekwondo, 10 for karate, 6 for gymnastics and 7 for wrestling.

In Kurram, 8 players were selected for wushu, 10 for basketball, 8 for judo, 16 for hockey, 7 for weightlifting, 8 for karate, 8 for gymnastics, 5 for table tennis and 9 for wrestling. District Sports Officer Kurram Amjad Hussain, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, AD Games Zakir and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.