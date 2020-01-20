UrduPoint.com
Selectors Invite 19 Probables For Test Camp

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 12:51 PM

The national men’s selection committee has invited 19 probables for a training camp at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th January, 2020) The national men’s selection committee has invited 19 probables for a training camp at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore. The camp will commence on Monday, 20 January, and is being set-up for the first ICC World Test Championship fixture against Bangladesh, which will be played in Rawalpindi from 7-11 February.

Players invited for the camp are:

1. Azhar Ali (captain) (Central Punjab)

2. Abid Ali (Sindh)

3. Asad Shafiq (Sindh)

4. Babar Azam (Central Punjab)

5. Bilal Asif (Central Punjab)

6. Fawad Alam (Sindh)

7. Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)

8. Haris Sohail (Balochistan)

9. Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)

10. Imran Khan Snr (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

11. Kashif Bhatti (Sindh)

12. Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)

13. Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

14. Musa Khan (Northern)

15. Naseem Shah (Central Punjab)

16. Shaheen Shah Afridi (Northern)

17. Shan Masood (Southern Punjab)

18.

Yasir Shah (Balochistan)

19. Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are part of the Pakistan side for the three T20Is against Bangladesh and will join the camp following the conclusion series on 28 January.

Bilal Asif, Faheem Ashraf and Musa Khan have been added to the 16 players who were named for the two ICC World Test Championship fixtures against Sri Lanka.

Bilal has been invited after he finished as the second most successful bowler with 42 wickets in the just-concluded four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy tournament, while Central Punjab’s Faheem has been named as an all-rounder after he regained complete fitness and took five for 54 and one for 59 in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy final against Northern.

Musa was not a part of the Test squad against Sri Lanka, but he had remained with the side and trained under bowling coach Waqar Younis.

The squad for the Rawalpindi Test will be announced after the T20I series.

