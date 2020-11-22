Self defense training for kids urged

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Director sports Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Tars Mohyuddin urged the parents to get their kids impart in to self defense' training must.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony organized by Khan taekwando academy in honor of black belt degree holders from Korea and players which performed well in national championship Lahore recently.

The ceremony was held at E-Library here on Sunday.

Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem Anjum said that taekwando game was best for kids' physical fitness and self defense.

They hailed the role of Khan academy in boosting the taekwando skills among their players.

On this occasion, grand master Akbar Khan Niazi, tehsil sports officer city Farooq Latif, Provincial coach Gulzar Pasha and others were also present.

APP /sak