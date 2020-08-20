Semedo Doubt For Greek Cup Final With COVID-19 Case
Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 07:17 PM
Olympiakos defender Ruben Semedo is likely to miss the Greek Cup final against AEK Athens later this month after testing positive for coronavirus, the record 27-time winners announced on Thursday
Portuguese centre-back Semedo, 26, has been placed in quarantine for at least a week after returning from a holiday in his home country ahead of the August 30 fixture.
The Greek Super League champions are continuing to train as usual as Semedo, in his first season at the club, has yet to come into contact with a fellow squad member.