Semi-final of Sindh Open Squash on Tuesday

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Squash players Waqas Mehboob, Zahir Shah, Amaad Fareed and Nasir Iqbal entered into semi-final round of Sindh Open PSA Satellite Tour Squash Event Circuit-III while in women Amna Fayyaz, Madina Zafar, Zaynab Khan and Faiza Zafar entered the semi-final round. The semi-final will be played on Tuesday.

Scores of quarter final in brief: Men's Results- Waqas Mehboob defeated Saeed Abdul with scores 11-4, 11-7, 11-6 (18m) Zahir Shah beat Hassan Raza with 11-5, 12-10, 11-4 (22m) Amaad Fareed beat Muhammad Farhan with 11-6, 13-11, 11-6 (13m) Nasir Iqbal won from Zeeshan Zeb with scores 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 (19m) Women's Results- Amna Fayyaz defeated Noor Ul Huda with 11-6, 11-4, 11-3 (12m) Madina Zafar won from Rushna Mehboob with 11-3, 11-1, 12-10 (11m)Zaynab Khan beat Anam Mustafa with 11-6, 11-7, 11-1 (19m)Faiza Zafar defeated Saima Shaukat with 13-11, 11-3, 7-11 11-2 (20m).