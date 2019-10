In National T-20 Cup, semi-finals will be played on Wednesday (October 23) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2019 ) :In National T-20 Cup, semi-finals will be played on Wednesday ( October 23) at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad

First semi-final will be played between Northern and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 01:30 p.m. while Balochistan will face Southern Punjab in second semi-final which will start at 05:30 p.m.