SWABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) ::The semi-finals of the 3rd All Pakistan Malik Mir Alam Khan (Malik Baba) Late Memorial Football Tournament will be played on Monday.

The first semi-final will be played between Kamra Football Club and Jawad Shaheed Football Club while the second semi-final will be played between Tar Bela Wapda and the winning team Swabi XI.