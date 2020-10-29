UrduPoint.com
Semi-finals Of National Tray Hockey Championship Decided

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 07:18 PM

Semi-finals of National Tray Hockey Championship decided

Both the semi-finals of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championship were decided here on Thursday on the sixth day of the event at the National Hockey Stadium

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :Both the semi-finals of the 5th National Tray Hockey Championship were decided here on Thursday on the sixth day of the event at the National Hockey Stadium.

In the first semifinal, Punjab defeated Pakistan Air Force by 7 - 3.

Zain Ijaz and Hannan Shahid netted two goals each, Amir Ali, Mohsin Hassan, and Arslan Arshad scored one goal apiece from the winning side While for PAF Abdul Rehman, Mohsin Khan and Adnan Haider shared one goal each.

In the second semi final , MPCL beat HEC 4-1. Muhammad Murtaza Yaqoob scored two goals, Abdul Rehman, Umair Sattar contributed one goal each for MPCL while Sufian scored the only goal from HEC.

