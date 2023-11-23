Open Menu

Semi-finals Of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup Tomorrow

Muhammad Rameez Published November 23, 2023 | 09:02 PM

Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

The semi-finals of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 will be played at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday afternoon as Diamond Paints, Master Paints, FG/Din Polo and Remounts qualified for the semi-final spots

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) The semi-finals of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 will be played at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday afternoon as Diamond Paints, Master Paints, FG/Din Polo and Remounts qualified for the semi-final spots.

The first semifinal featuring a clash between Diamond Paints and Master Paints at ground No.

1 at 2:00 pm. Following that, the second semifinal will unfold between FG/Din Polo and Remounts at 3:00 pm at the Aibak Polo Ground.

The pinnacle of the tournament, the final, is set for Sunday (November 26, 2023). The Lahore Polo Club grounds are poised for an exhilarating display of polo prowess as the teams strive for Aibak Polo Cup glory, says a press release issued here Thursday.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo November Sunday

Recent Stories

PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

PIMS HVAC plant project to be completed soon

17 minutes ago
 Chinese envoy, Gohar Ejaz discuss economic coopera ..

Chinese envoy, Gohar Ejaz discuss economic cooperation especially in trade, inve ..

17 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House atta ..

ATC grants bail to 15 accused in Jinnah House attack case

17 minutes ago
 PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more p ..

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 701 more points

17 minutes ago
 LESCO recovers Rs 1.33b from 42,874 defaulters in ..

LESCO recovers Rs 1.33b from 42,874 defaulters in 71 days

17 minutes ago
 ECP expedites preparations for general elections

ECP expedites preparations for general elections

17 minutes ago
Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

Scholarship cheques distributes among 25 students

23 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepren ..

Governor Punjab urges students to become entrepreneurs

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for G ..

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak birthday celebration ..

23 minutes ago
 Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 29, ..

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detects 29,244 power pilferers in 76 days

16 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

Gold price drops by Rs 650 per tola

17 minutes ago
 Bolton University delegation calls on Governor Pun ..

Bolton University delegation calls on Governor Punjab

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports