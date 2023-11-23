Semi-finals of Patrons Aibak Polo Cup tomorrow

The semi-finals of the Patrons 47th Aibak Polo Cup 2023 will be played at the Lahore Polo Club grounds on Friday afternoon as Diamond Paints, Master Paints, FG/Din Polo and Remounts qualified for the semi-final spots

The first semifinal featuring a clash between Diamond Paints and Master Paints at ground No.

1 at 2:00 pm. Following that, the second semifinal will unfold between FG/Din Polo and Remounts at 3:00 pm at the Aibak Polo Ground.

The pinnacle of the tournament, the final, is set for Sunday (November 26, 2023). The Lahore Polo Club grounds are poised for an exhilarating display of polo prowess as the teams strive for Aibak Polo Cup glory, says a press release issued here Thursday.