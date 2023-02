Semifinal lineup of PSB National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments completed

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The semifinal lineup of different categories of All Pakistan sports board (PSB) National Ranking Junior Tennis Tournaments-2023was competed at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad on Thursday.

In boys 18 under singles quarter-finals, Hamid Israr defeated Hamza Rehmat 6-0,6-0, while Asad Zaman beat Kashan Tariq 6-1,6-3. Similarly, Huzaima Abul Rehman trounced Saifullah Khan 6-1,6-0. Following are the complete results: Boys 18 under Singles Quarter-finals:Hamid Israr bt Hamza Rehmat 6-0,6-0; Asad Zaman bt Kashan Tariq 6-1,6-3; Huzaima Abul Rehman bt Saifullah Khan 6-1,6-0; Boys 18 under Doubles Quarter-finals:Huzaima Abdul Rehman/Ahemd Nael Qureshi bt Hamza Rehmat / M. Ali 6-2, 6-4 ; Hamid Israr / Hamza Roman bt Nabeel Ali Qayum / Yahya Musa Luni 6-1,6-1; Kashan Tariq / Salar Khan bt Rayyan Khan / Saifullah Khan 7-5,7-5 Girls 18 under Singles -Quarterff-finals:Mahrukh Sajid bt Amna 6-0,6-0 Boys 16 & under SinglesQuarter-finals:Nabeel Ali Qayum bt Abdul Basit 4-6,6-3,6-2; Hamza Roman bt M.

Talha Khan 6-0,6-0; Amir Mazari bt Salar Khan 6-4,2-6,6-1;Asad Zamn bt Ehtesham Khan 6-2,6-3; Boys 14 & under SinglesQuarter-finals:Abubakar Talha bt M. Haziq Aasim 4-1,4-2; Abdul Basit bt Nabeel Ali Qayum 5-3,5-3;Amir Mazari bt Hamza Hussain 4-0,1-4,5-4(3)Boys 12 & under Singles Quarter-finals:Waqas Janas bt Anees Khan 5-3, 4-1; Junaid Khan bt Safiullah 4-0,4-0; Razik Sultan bt Ibrahim Gill 4-0,4-0; Shayan Afridi bt Behroze Maimoon 4-0,4-0Boys 12 & under Doubles Quarter-finals:Safiullah/Zayd Zaman bt Chengaiz Leghari/Umer Zaman 4-0,4-1.