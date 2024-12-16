Open Menu

Semifinal Lineups For Men, Women Football Events At Quaid-e-Azam Games Completed

Muhammad Rameez Published December 16, 2024 | 06:50 PM

The semifinal lineups for the men’s and women’s football events at the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad were completed on Monday

In the men’s category, teams from Sindh, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa advanced to the semifinals. Meanwhile, in the women’s category, teams from Islamabad, Balochistan, Sindh, and Gilgit-Baltistan secured their spots in the last four stage.

The semifinal matches will take place on Tuesday.

In the men’s event, the first semifinal will see Sindh facing Punjab, while Gilgit-Baltistan will clash with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the second semifinal.

In the women’s category, Islamabad will compete against Balochistan in the first semifinal, while Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan will lock horns in the second semifinal.

Players from seven regions across the country are participating in these events, including teams from Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.

