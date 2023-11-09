Semifinal Matches Of Hockey, Volleyball Played
Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 09, 2023 | 09:39 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) South Punjab school Olympics 2023 is underway and semi final matches of hockey were played at Matiullah Hockey Stadium Bahawalpur.
The first semi-final was played between the girls teams of Bahawalpur Nawab and Rahim Yar Khan. Bahawalpur Nawab won the match by 10-0.
In the second semi-final match played between Layyah Lajpal and Bahawalpur Buraq.
Layyah Lajpal won the match by 3-0. The final of girls' hockey will be played between Bahawalpur Nawab and Layyah Lajpal teams.
in the semi-final match of volleyball between Bahawalpur district and Vehari district boys teams. The Bahawalpur team won the match.
In the second semi-final match, Bahawalnagar team defeated Rahim Yar Khan volleyball team. The final will be played between Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar teams.