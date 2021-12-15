Semifinal of T-20 Sports Mela on Friday

First semifinal of T-20 Cricket Sports Mela will be held under the aegis of Sports Journalists Association Faisalabad (SJAF) at Bohranwali Ground here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :First semifinal of T-20 cricket sports Mela will be held under the aegis of Sports Journalists Association Faisalabad (SJAF) at Bohranwali Ground here on Thursday.

A spokesman of SJAF said on Wednesday that the first semifinal would be played between the teams of Rescue 1122-XI (Eleven) and Traffic Wardens-XI (Eleven).

President Central Cloth board (Ittehad Group) Naseer Yousuf Vohra will witness the event as chief guest while General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Punjab Mian Tanveer Riaz will be guest of honor, he added.