UrduPoint.com

Semifinal Of T-20 Sports Mela On Friday

Zeeshan Mehtab 48 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:42 PM

Semifinal of T-20 Sports Mela on Friday

First semifinal of T-20 Cricket Sports Mela will be held under the aegis of Sports Journalists Association Faisalabad (SJAF) at Bohranwali Ground here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :First semifinal of T-20 cricket sports Mela will be held under the aegis of Sports Journalists Association Faisalabad (SJAF) at Bohranwali Ground here on Thursday.

A spokesman of SJAF said on Wednesday that the first semifinal would be played between the teams of Rescue 1122-XI (Eleven) and Traffic Wardens-XI (Eleven).

President Central Cloth board (Ittehad Group) Naseer Yousuf Vohra will witness the event as chief guest while General Secretary Anjuman Tajiran Punjab Mian Tanveer Riaz will be guest of honor, he added.

Related Topics

Cricket Faisalabad Sports Punjab Traffic Anjuman Event

Recent Stories

LHC to hear petitions on new JIT for Model Town in ..

LHC to hear petitions on new JIT for Model Town incident on Dec 21

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister chairs meeting to review Daanish Sc ..

Chief Minister chairs meeting to review Daanish Schools performance

47 seconds ago
 SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generatio ..

SRTI Park, SIAA, Huawei launch Promising Generations Initiative

13 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Punjab directs to accelerate work o ..

Chief Minister Punjab directs to accelerate work on health related projects

50 seconds ago
 Arabic Calligraphy Added to UNESCO Intangible Cult ..

Arabic Calligraphy Added to UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List

51 seconds ago
 EU health agency says time too short for 'vaccinat ..

EU health agency says time too short for 'vaccination alone' to halt Omicron

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.